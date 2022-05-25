How long does a TPD claim take?

How long does a TPD claim take?

This is a commercial partnership with Smith's Lawyers.



What's a TPD claim?

The term 'TPD claim' refers to a type of insurance claim made under a policy that provides cover for total and permanent disability, or TPD. Claims can usually be made if an insured worker is no longer able to work due to an illness or injury, or both.

Often, this type of insurance is included automatically with a worker's superannuation. In those cases, each payment into the super fund includes a component for TPD insurance and this is how the insurance premiums are paid. TPD insurance can be arranged outside of super, with an insurance company that provides this cover.

When can an injured person make a TPD claim?

The situations in which a TPD claim can be made will vary depending on the terms of the particular insurance policy. In general terms, there are two types of policy.

Some provide cover if a worker becomes unable to perform the particular type of job they were doing at the time they became unable to work. These tend to be provided by insurance companies, rather than super funds, and are more expensive.

The other type of policy provides cover only if a worker becomes unable to perform any type of job that is suitable considering their skills, education and experience.

What's the claims process?

When considering the claims process, it's important to know that there is a Life Insurance Code of Practice which sets out certain standards for insurance providers in handling claims. While this code doesn't strictly apply to super funds, the relevant guidance for superannuation providers handling insurance claims aligns with the code provisions.

While each super fund or insurer is different, the claims process can be divided into a few generally applicable stages.

To start with, the insured person will usually need to submit a claim form to the superannuation fund or insurance provider. Each provider will have their own form with particular requirements. There is usually a requirement to submit some medical evidence with the claim form.

The claim form and evidence will be considered by the super fund or insurer.

They may ask for further information or evidence and/or ask that the insured person meets other requirements. This may include:

financial and occupational information

an independent medical examination

interviews with the insured person, who can usually have a support person present

That information will then be assessed. The insurance provider may make requests for clarification or additional supporting information. These requests may all be made together, or they might be made one after the other. If the requests are made separately over time, this obviously means the claim takes longer to finalise.

If the claims process continues for some time, the fund or insurer may seek updated reports from the insured person's doctor or accountant, to check if their medical or financial position has changed.

How long does all this take?

Unfortunately, it's hard to give a precise timeframe for the processing of a claim for TPD insurance. As an indication, for claims submitted between January and December 2021 the industry average processing time was 5.2 months. This was the average time taken for the fund to decide whether to accept or decline a claim, in relation to TPD insurance provided through a superannuation fund.

Particular providers may have information on their websites or in their insurance policy documents about their service standards and claims processing times. This can be a useful guide. However, it is important to note that these processing timeframes may relate to the time it takes to process the claim once all the required documents and information are submitted.

The Code of Practice nominates a timeframe of six months from the time the provider is notified of a claim, for them to inform the claimant of their decision. However, this timeframe can be extended up to twelve months if there are 'unexpected circumstances'. This can include any delays in information being provided by the claimant, or someone else the insurer needs information from, like a doctor or hospital.

The process for making a TPD claim can be streamlined with the right assistance. Some important steps that can be taken to ensure a claim is progressed efficiently include:

ensuring the claim form is completed correctly with all the required information

working out what the super fund or insurer is going to need and providing all the evidence as early as possible in the process

following up with the insured person's former employer, doctors, specialists, accountants and anyone else who needs to provide information, to ensure they provide their responses quickly when asked

disputing any unreasonable requests for information, or requirements for additional steps like medical examinations, that could cause delays

ensuring all information is accurate and complete so errors or missing details don't hold up the claim

Many people find they appreciate help from a qualified person, like a lawyer experienced in handling TPD claims, to make sure none of these important steps are missed.

If the TPD claim is approved, the insurance payout is usually deposited into the successful claimant's superannuation fund as a lump sum. Professional legal and tax advice is often very helpful at this time, to determine how to best deal with the funds, and ensure that they can be accessed as needed.