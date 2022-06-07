12 interesting facts about AFL to test your knowledge

How much do you know about the incredible game of AFL?

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.



You're sitting in the stands, watching your team run out onto the field. The crowd is roaring and the sun is shining.

You think to yourself, "I really love AFL."

But how much do you really know about this great game?

Here are 12 interesting facts about AFL that you might not t know:

1 Which current AFL coach was banned for four games following a violent brawl in an exhibition match between Carlton and North Melbourne dubbed "Battle of Britain" in 1987?

On Sunday, 11th of October 1987, one of the most brutal and violent brawls in Australian Rules Football history took place between Carlton and North Melbourne.

The exhibition game at The Oval in London, which came to be known as the "Battle of Britain", was a highly anticipated matchup between two of the top teams in the league.

However, tempers flared early on, and the game quickly descended into a free-for-all.

In the end, numerous players were ejected from the game, including now Hawthorn coach, Alastair Clarkson, who was suspended for four games.

The incident caused a sensation in the Australian media, and it remains one of the most infamous incidents in AFL history.

2 Which team has won more wooden spoons than it has reached the championship?

The wooden spoon is awarded to the team that finishes last on the ladder at the end of the season.

St. Kilda has been one of the AFL's most unsuccessful teams, having won just one premiership in their history.

They have also finished last on the ladder more times than any other team, with 27 wooden spoons to their name.

In contrast, they have only reached the Grand Final 26 times.

3. When did the VFL become the AFL?

The Victorian Football League (VFL) was founded in 1896, and it quickly became the dominant competition in Australian Rules Football.

In 1990, the VFL changed its name to the AFL (Australian Football League) to reflect the national scope of the competition.

Today, the AFL is the premier Australian Rules Football competition in the country, with 18 teams from around Australia competing for the coveted premiership cup.

4. What is the oldest AFL club?

The Melbourne Football Club is the oldest AFL club, having been founded in 1858.

The club has won a total of 13 premierships, with the most recent one coming in 2021.

The club's home ground is the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which is also the home of Australian Rules Football.

5. What is the smallest ground in the AFL?

The MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) is the largest ground in the AFL, with a capacity of 100,024.

In contrast, the smallest ground in the AFL is Riverway Stadium. It has a capacity of just 10,000, making it more than ten times smaller than the MCG.

6. Which footballer has played the most games for Collingwood?

Scott Pendlebury, who had played 334 AFL games for Collingwood, owns the records for most games played for the club in VFL/AFL history.

7. Who has played the most AFL games?

The record for the most AFL games played is held by Brent Harvey, who played a total of 435 games for North Melbourne between 1996 and 2016.

8 How was the winner decided when the first VFL/AFL game started in 1857?

At that time, there were no set rules for how long the game should be played, so the teams played until one side scored two goals and was declared the winner.

9 Which team won both the wooden spoon and the premiership in the same season?

In 1916, Fitzroy is the only team in VFL/AFL history that had won both the premiership and the wooden spoon in the same season due to World War 1.

10 Which individual player has played the most consecutive games?

The late, great Jim Stynes played 244 games in a row. An AFL record that may never be beaten.

Stynes was an Irishman who came to Australia as a teenager on a working holiday.

He ended up falling in love with the game of Australian Rules Football, and he went on to have a stellar career with the Melbourne Football Club.

After his retirement from football, Stynes became involved in a number of charitable causes, and he was even awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2007 for his services to the community.

Sadly, Stynes passed away in 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

He will always be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

11 Which player has played in the most premierships for an individual player?

Michael Tuck, who played for Hawthorn from 1972 to 1991, holds the club record for most senior games played (426), most finals played (39), most grand finals played (11) and most premierships won (7).

He is also a member of the AFL Hall of Fame.

12 Who is the tallest player to have played AFL footy?

Aaron Sandilands is an Australian professional AFL player who has played for the Fremantle Dockers and the Richmond Tigers. He is 211 centimetres (6 ft 11 in) tall, making him the tallest player in AFL history.

Sandilands began his AFL career with the Dockers in 2003 and played for them until 2005. His size often gives him an advantage over his opponents. He is a very good tap ruckman and is also known for his durability, having only missed four games in his AFL career.

Final thoughts

The AFL is a fascinating sport with a rich history that has entertained Australians for many years.