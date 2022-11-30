3D scanning & printing: A beginner's guide

This is branded content.

3D scanning and printing is a rapidly emerging technology, with many uses in today's digital-intensive world. In fact, the products developed from 3D printing can be used in many industries, from aerospace to zookeeping.

A question that is often asked is how Australian 3D scanning services can be helpful for your project, whether in the prototyping stage or simply a hobbyist's pursuit. Let's take a tour of the 3D printing industry, and how it may be able to address your design needs.

What's the point of 3D printing?

While 3D printing has truly taken off in the last decade, the benefits of using 3D printing services aren't often discussed in the workplace. Given the rapid advancement of printing technology, that's not very surprising - in the last five years, there's been a veritable revolution in the availability and capabilities of the 3D printing industry.

3D printing has many uses, however, it's most commonly used in the development of prototypes. This is because 3D printers offer the capacity for rapid iteration and review of physical designs. Instead of having to wait weeks for products, you can simply order, print, and have your product in hand in a fraction of the time.

Designing your project

How do you design your project, though? Unfortunately, it's not as simple as using Photoshop to develop your new prototype product - 3D projects require details in three dimensions, in order for 3D printers to do their magic.

3D design typically happens in computer-aided design software. This technology provides users with the capability to make their own designs, typically in the form of a CAD template for use in a 3D printer. Fortunately, some 3D design suites such as Blender are widely available for users to tinker with and develop their own designs.

3D printing options

There are a number of different 3D printing technologies available. Depending on your use case, some print types may be more feasible than others.

One common 3D printing option is called fused deposit modelling (FDM). This technology involves a process known as material extrusion - where materials such as plastics are superheated through a hot nozzle and then deposited onto a build platform. While this sounds rather inelegant, in fact, it's quite interesting to watch. Additionally, FDM is considered one of the cheapest methods of 3D printing available on the market today.

Another common 3D printing option is a process known as vat polymerisation. This technology involves the curing of polymer resins in a vat. By directing light to specific areas of a thin layer of liquid plastic, it can then harden. Repeating this on a layer-by-layer basis can then result in the creation of your desired 3D print.

There are many other types of 3D printing available in the market - technologies such as stereolithography and selective laser sintering are also options available, should you wish to pursue them in the pursuit of your 3D designs.

Applications of 3D scanning & printing

So now you understand how 3D printing works, at a very high scale. However, 3D printing has a vast array of practical applications across today's manufacturing world. In fact, you may have already used 3D printing products, without being aware of it.

Many industries have taken these advanced technologies and applied them in their own ways. For example, in the field of medical prostheses, developers are creating design models for artificial limbs. It's hoped that in the future, these prosthetic designs may be used in conjunction with local 3D printers to provide cheap, custom-fit prosthetics in areas where medical care is often difficult to reach.

Other industries that use 3D printing include the aerospace sector. Aircraft parts can sometimes be expensive and hard to obtain - as a result of this, 3D printing is emerging as an alternative option to print highly precise and light parts for use in aircraft. In fact, these designs have, in some cases, led to reductions in fuel consumption and increased efficiency in aircraft engines.