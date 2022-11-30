The steps to becoming a counsellor in Australia

Let's explore some of the ways that pursuing the steps to becoming a counsellor can be a pathway to meaningful employment that makes a difference in the lives of everyday Australians. Picture supplied

This is branded content.



Mental health can be a difficult thing to talk about with your friends and family. While it may be a subject that is considered taboo to some, it's gradually gaining light in mainstream circles as people openly discuss difficult moments in their life, such as trauma, anxiety, and loss.

As a result, there's increasing demand for qualified counsellors in Australia, in various roles. These may include counsellors in traditional environments, such as working in youth work or school counselling, as well as non-traditional work, such as financial counselling. Let's explore some of the ways that pursuing the steps to becoming a counsellor, such as completing a Masters in counselling online, can be a pathway to meaningful employment in a sector that wants to make a difference in the lives of everyday Australians.

Could a career in counselling be your calling?

For many, self-identifying that counselling may be a career option can be difficult. Good counsellors in some cases are spotted by their friends and family, identifying them as a listener, someone that helps and perhaps inspires a little along the way.

In fact, counselling is a field that most people consider because they simply want to help others. Perhaps you may have accessed a counselling service in the past, or helped someone through a difficult period. These life experiences are important and can help frame some of the reasons that you may want to pursue a professional qualification and enter the mental health field.

It's important to keep in mind that counselling is not a one-size-fits-all approach. In fact, many counsellors end up in a wide range of roles, in fields such as relationships, school counselling, rehabilitation, disability support, and financial support. Counselling is a great professional skill, and it can even open the doors to further education, should you choose to pursue it.

Is the qualification important?

While it may seem like anyone can watch a few YouTube videos and call themselves a professional, in reality, ethical counsellors have a duty to be professional, and accountable. Having a high-quality qualification behind you can be critical, as it will enable you with counselling practices that are safe for the people that you serve.

Typically, counsellors will take a Graduate Diploma in Counselling, and may choose to pursue a further qualification, such as a Master of Counselling. Additionally, accreditation with a professional body such as the Australian Counselling Association can be critical in connecting with professional development, as well as keeping up to date with the latest news and research, once you've completed your qualification.

Paths to becoming a qualified counsellor

If you choose to pursue a career as a counsellor, there are a variety of study options available to suit all needs. For those with existing commitments, such as employment and caregiving, studying at a university through a traditional in-person schedule can be challenging to manage, and for some, impossible.

Fortunately, many online counselling degrees have popped up in recent years. This has enabled students from a variety of backgrounds to pursue a counselling qualification in an environment that is extremely flexible, and customisable to a student's needs.

Best of all, these online courses are backed by experienced providers, so you can have confidence that you'll acquire domain expertise that is in demand by potential employers.

Lots of support available

Studying can be difficult, especially if you've not undertaken further education recently. While starting a course can seem challenging, to begin with, there's a lot of support available for students that choose to study counselling.

If you choose to study online, there may be a Student Success Adviser, there to assist you from when you begin your studies, right through to when you graduate. This can be a great resource to leverage, particularly if you need assistance planning your studies, or need further information on courses or available supports.