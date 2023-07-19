Are DIY wills legal in Australia?

DIY - a term that's become quite a buzzword. It's all about self-reliance, creativity, and saving a few dollars. But when it comes to wills, can the same principles apply?

You've likely seen the rising trend. More and more Aussies are opting for do-it-yourself (DIY) wills. They're convenient, cheaper, and seemingly straightforward. But the key question is, are these DIY wills legal in Australia?

Consider this. A will is more than just a document. It's a legal instrument that ensures your hard-earned assets go where you want them to after you've had your fair share of innings. Can you afford to cut corners with something so crucial?

Let's navigate the complexities together.

Understanding the basics

Let's first clarify what we mean by a will, and how a DIY will differs from a traditional one.

Traditional will : This is a legally binding document typically prepared with the assistance of a solicitor. It details your preferred division of assets upon your death. It's your personalised guide, ensuring your estate ends up in the right hands.

DIY will: This term refers to a will that you create yourself, without the direct involvement of a solicitor. A DIY will could be drafted using a variety of methods, ranging from a handwritten document to a more formal approach using pre-made will kits. It's a more hands-on approach to this important legal document.

Emerging technologies have opened up innovative pathways in this area. For instance, online platforms like Willed offer a unique blend of DIY convenience and professional legal oversight. Developed by legal professionals, these platforms guide you through an intuitive process where you input necessary information. For added assurance, they also have Australian will experts available to review your document.

With these fundamentals clear, we're now equipped to delve deeper into the discussion, exploring the potential considerations and challenges of each approach. Whichever path you choose, the ultimate goal remains the same - to ensure your wishes are honoured exactly as you envision.

The legality of DIY wills in Australia

So, here's the big question. Are DIY wills actually legal in Australia? The answer is yes, they are. But, just like your favourite flat pack furniture, it's not just about having all the pieces - it's also about how you put them together. Here are some key requirements for a will to be valid:

Testamentary intention : This means that the document is intended to serve as a will. It might seem straightforward, but establishing this can sometimes be a puzzle, especially in DIY scenarios.

Signature : The will must be signed by the will-maker or, in some cases, a person they've directed to sign on their behalf. Think of it as the seal of approval, confirming the will is indeed your final wishes.

Witnesses : The will-maker's signature needs to be witnessed by at least two individuals who aren't beneficiaries. They're the unbiased eyes verifying the signing process.

Clear instructions: The will needs to explicitly lay out the distribution of the : The will needs to explicitly lay out the distribution of the estate . The clearer the instructions are, the less room there is for mistakes.

Even though a DIY will can be legal, it requires careful attention to detail. Simply following all the steps doesn't automatically ensure you've covered all the bases.

In our next section, we'll explore some of the considerations and factors that come into play when navigating the do-it-yourself path.

The potential pitfalls of DIY wills

While making a DIY will might seem like a straightforward task, there are a few potential complications you should be aware of:

Misinterpretation : Legal jargon can be tricky. A misplaced word or an unclear statement can change the meaning of a clause, possibly leading to misinterpretations or disputes among your beneficiaries.

Lack of comprehensive coverage : If you're not familiar with estate law, you might inadvertently leave out key elements. This could involve forgetting to nominate an executor, not accounting for all your assets, or failing to include alternate plans in case your primary beneficiaries predecease you.

Invalid execution: If a will isn't signed and witnessed properly, it could be deemed invalid. This can potentially throw your estate into : If a will isn't signed and witnessed properly, it could be deemed invalid. This can potentially throw your estate into intestacy , a situation where the state law determines how your assets are distributed.

Despite these potential pitfalls, a DIY will can still be a valid choice for some. However, navigating this path demands extra caution and a keen eye for detail.

The importance of professional oversight

The complexities surrounding wills can make professional oversight a valuable asset. Here's why:

Clarity and precision : A legal professional can help ensure your will is clear, precise, and free from ambiguities. They're well-versed in the language of the law, reducing the chances of misunderstandings.

Comprehensive coverage : Professionals have a thorough understanding of estate law, ensuring all necessary elements are included in your will. They can help you account for all scenarios and provide advice on how best to structure your estate.

Valid execution: With professional oversight, you can ensure your will is correctly signed and witnessed, thereby reducing the risk of invalidation.

Professional involvement can provide an extra layer of assurance. This is true whether you're drafting a will traditionally, going the DIY route, or using online platforms. It's all about crafting a will that withstands time and legal scrutiny.

Final thoughts

Crafting a will might seem daunting, but understanding the basics and recognising your options is an empowering first step. From traditional methods with legal counsel to more hands-on DIY approaches, the final decision rests with you.

The goal is to create a legal document that genuinely represents your wishes, offering guidance and peace of mind for your loved ones in the future. Whatever path you choose, the key is to ensure clarity, legality, and adherence to your personal wishes. Ultimately, it's not just about ticking a box in your life's to-do list, but about the legacy you wish to leave behind.