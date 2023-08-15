Common plants that are toxic to dogs and cats

Many people are unaware that a lot of the most common and lovely houseplants are highly toxic to pets. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Plants and flowers have the ability to give the interior of your home a significant boost. But if you have a cat or dog, certain plants can do much more harm than good.

Many people are unaware that a lot of the most common and lovely houseplants are highly toxic to pets. It's important to be able to recognise them, lest you inadvertently make your dog or cat sick.

Hence this article, which lists five plants that are toxic to cats, and five that are toxic to dogs. (A few of them are toxic to both.) Don't buy them if you have a furry friend, and don't send them as a gift via an interstate freight or courier service to someone who has a pet.

Plants that are toxic to cats

Here are five common plants to avoid for cat parents. If you suspect that your cat has ingested any of the following plants, call your vet right away for advice.

Aloe vera (Liliaceae)

Aloe vera plants are easy to care for, and the gel they contain has several benefits related to skin, digestion, and oral health. But the leaves themselves are toxic to cats, leading to diarrhoea and vomiting. (Aloe vera is also toxic to dogs.)

Snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Like aloe vera, the snake plant is very low-maintenance and can grow in almost any indoor conditions. Indeed, you'd almost have to go out of your way to destroy a snake plant. This makes them a great option for people who don't have the time or experience to properly care for more challenging plants. Unfortunately, the chemicals in snake plants can make cats who chew on them very sick. (Snake plants are also toxic to dogs.)

Jade plant (Crassula)

Another famously hardy plant that requires very little maintenance, the jade plant (aka rubber plant) is among the most popular types of indoor greenery. But if a cat chews on its leaves, serious symptoms can arise including vomiting and neurological problems like loss of balance and coordination.

Lily (Lilium)

We can all appreciate the aesthetic virtues of lilies. They're beautiful, and they help beautify your home. But they are very dangerous for cats. Long term health consequences and even death can occur when a cat ingests part of a lily.

Dumbcane (Dieffenbachia)

This plant, which comes in a wide variety of forms, contains several compounds that are toxic to cats-including calcium oxalate crystals which are akin to tiny shards of glass. A cat who eats dumbcane can experience oral inflammation and burning, difficulty swallowing, drooling, and vomiting. (Dumbcane is also toxic to dogs.)

Plants that are toxic to dogs

Now for common house plants that are toxic to dogs. Don't buy them if you have a dog. If any of these plants are already in your home when you adopt a dog, consider sending them to a dog-less family member or friend. You can use an online freight or courier service to calculate shipping costs.

Sago palm (Cycas revoluta)

This lovely palm can impart a cool tropical accent to your home. It's also very easy to maintain. Unfortunately, the sago palm is absolutely off-limits for dog owners. Dogs who ingest even a tiny amount of sago palm can experience severe symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, loss of coordination, liver failure, and even death.

Tulips (Tulipa)

Tulips are among the loveliest and most recognisable flowers in existence. But every part of this plant, including the stem, are toxic to dogs. Symptoms of tulip poisoning in dogs include diarrhoea, vomiting, and excessive drooling.

Elephant's ear (Alocasia)

The elephant's ear plant is admired for its unique appearance, which boasts dark purple-green leaves with bold white veins. But they contain calcium oxalate crystals-the same ones present in dumbcane. Oral pain, swelling, burning, drooling, and vomiting can occur when elephant's ear is consumed by a dog. (Elephant's ear is also toxic to cats.)

Oleander (Nerium oleander)

OK, so this isn't exactly a house plant, but oleander is often brought into the house and kept in a vase. It is also a common feature of floral arrangements. As pretty as they are, the leaves of oleander are extremely toxic and even lethal to dogs. Dogs that consume oleander require immediate medical assistance. The same goes for cats.

Golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Golden pothos resembles ivy and is a popular hanging plant. Like the elephant's ear plant, however, it contains calcium oxalate crystals, which render it toxic to dogs (and cats). Oral agitation, pain, burning, swelling, drooling, difficulty swallowing, and vomiting are the major symptoms. Keep golden pothos out of the house.