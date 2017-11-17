Narromine first-cross ewes make $228 tops

FIRST-CROSS ewes topped at $228 while Merino ewes sold up to $170 at today’s Narromine store sheep sale which yarded 6500 head and sold to Forbes, Central Tablelands, southern and local buyers.
Landmark Wilson Russ auctioneer, Marcus Bruce, Narromine, said he felt the sale was firm on the previous month and ewes and wethers found new homes among restocker buyers.
Gordon Irving of Irving Irving and Company, “Toucan”, Warren, sold the top-priced $228 pen of first-cross ewes in his draft of 212 July/August 2016 drop August shorn ewes, which had been earlier scanned empty.
Sold through Landmark Wilson Russ, these were purchased for Glenalbyn Pastoral Company, Koorawatha, by JJ Dresser and Company’s Woodstock agent, Graeme Clements, and will be joined after Christmas to Poll Dorset and White Suffolk sires for second-cross prime lamb production.
Mr Irving said the ewes had come off eight weeks of barley, chickpea and hay supplement at “Toucan” leading up to this sale.
Mike Williams, “Karawatha”, Dubbo, gained Merino ewe top of $170 a head for his draft of 337 two-year-old September shorn Roseville Park blood ewes he had purchased as weaners, bought by an Albert district restocker.
