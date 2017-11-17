Narromine News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Narromine first-cross ewes make $228 tops

MG
By Mark Griggs
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:27pm, first published November 17 2017 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Barlow of Barlow Peadon Agency with vendor Gordon Irving, "Toucan", Warren, in his pen of 212 July/August 2016 drop, August shorn first-cross ewes with buyer, Graeme Clements of JJ Dresser and Company, Woodstock, who paid top money of the sale, $228 for the draft on behalf of Glenalbyn Pastoral Company, Koorawatha.
Angus Barlow of Barlow Peadon Agency with vendor Gordon Irving, "Toucan", Warren, in his pen of 212 July/August 2016 drop, August shorn first-cross ewes with buyer, Graeme Clements of JJ Dresser and Company, Woodstock, who paid top money of the sale, $228 for the draft on behalf of Glenalbyn Pastoral Company, Koorawatha.

FIRST-CROSS ewes topped at $228 while Merino ewes sold up to $170 at today’s Narromine store sheep sale which yarded 6500 head and sold to Forbes, Central Tablelands, southern and local buyers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MG

Mark Griggs

Journalist 0- Central West NSW

Central West and Western editorial reporter living at Wellington and based out of The Land, Dubbo office.

Local News

Get the latest Narromine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.