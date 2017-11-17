Narromine first-cross ewes make $228 tops

Angus Barlow of Barlow Peadon Agency with vendor Gordon Irving, "Toucan", Warren, in his pen of 212 July/August 2016 drop, August shorn first-cross ewes with buyer, Graeme Clements of JJ Dresser and Company, Woodstock, who paid top money of the sale, $228 for the draft on behalf of Glenalbyn Pastoral Company, Koorawatha.